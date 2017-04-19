BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Bancorpsouth Inc:
* BancorpSouth announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Qtrly net interest margin "remained stable" at 3.46 percent
* Net interest revenue was $114.6 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 3.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg