UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Bang & Olufsen A/S:
* Divests Czech subsidiary, Bang & Olufsen S.R.O, to Tymphany Acoustic Technology
* Cash flow impact to Bang & Olufsen is 123 million Danish crowns ($17.7 million) and accounting gain is expected to be 33 million crowns
* Tymphany will produce Bang & Olufsen products in Czech factory as a trusted and selected supplier to bang & olufsen
* All of Bang & Olufsen's Czech employees will be transferred to Tymphany at time of closing Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9411 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources