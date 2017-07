BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q4 2016/17 EBIT loss at DKK 95 million​

July 12 (Reuters) - BANG & OLUFSEN A/S:

* ‍Group Revenue Increased 13 Per Cent in q4 of 2016/17,​

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWTH MOMENTUM AND INCREASE REVENUE BY AROUND 10 PER CENT COMPARED TO 2016/17 AND TO INCREASE UNDERLYING EBITDAC MARGIN TO 8-10 PER CENT IN 2017/18

* Q4 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 785 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 696 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 2016/17 EBIT LOSS DKK 95 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 72 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017/18 REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE GROUP IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 10 PER CENT COMPARED TO 2016/17.

* 2017/18 EBITDAC FOR THE UNDERLYING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE 8-10 PER CENT OF REVENUE.

* THE EBIT MARGIN FOR THE UNDERLYING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE 1-3 PER CENT FOR 2017/18.

* THE GROUP'S FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE IN 2017/18.