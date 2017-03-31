Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
March 31 Bank Audi Sal:
* Entered into agreement with M1 Financial Technologies (Holding) Sal (M1 Financial Technologies), to sell its electronic payment and card services business for price of U.S.$185 million
* Following completion, Bank Audi will continue to perform all customer-facing functions
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.