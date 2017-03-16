EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA:
* FY 2016 net interest income 1.83 billion zlotys versus 1.42 billion zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 net fee and commission income 493.2 million zlotys versus 422.7 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 76.9 million zlotys versus 13.3 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.