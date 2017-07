July 13 (Reuters) - Bank Dhofar

* H1 consol net profit after tax 22.7 million rials versus 26.2 million rials year ago

* As of June 30 customer deposits 2.98 billion rials, 8.45 up percent year-on-year

* As of June 30 net loans and advances 3.11 billion rials, up 9.57 percent year-on-year

* H1 operating income 62.2 million rials versus 67.3 million rials year ago Source: (bit.ly/2tMeNVf) Further company coverage: