April 18 Bank Fuer Tirol Und Vorarlberg AG:

* Sets subscription and offer price at 21.70 euros ($23.10) per share for the new shares

* Further, the subscription ratio was set to be 8:1, i.e., 8 bearer shares or preference shares would entitle the holder to purchase a new share

* Subscription period: expected from April 24 to May 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)