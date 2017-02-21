Feb 21 Bank Linth LLB AG:

* Closes 2016 with an annual profit of 20.1 million Swiss francs ($20.00 million), which corresponds to the level of the previous year (20.5 million francs)

* FY net income amounted to 87.0 million francs in 2016, thus remaining constant (-0.3 percent) compared with the previous year of 87.2 million francs

* Unchanged dividend of 8.00 francs per share proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)