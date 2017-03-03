BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
March 3 Bank Millennium:
* Bank Millennium, the Portuguese lender BCP's Polish arm, believes it will be able to meet capital requirements without external funding, Deputy CEO, Fernando Bicho, said during a teleconference on Friday
* The bank expects higher operating results in FY 2017 excluding extraordinary gains - conf call
* FY 2017 net profit will not be higher than in FY 2016, unless there are extraordinary gains - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.