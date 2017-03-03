BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
March 3 Bank Millennium
* Q4 net profit 131.5 million zlotys ($32.29 million) versus 130.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
* FY 2016 net profit 701 million zlotys versus 700.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 net interest income 389.2 million zlotys versus 391.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 net fee and commission income 156.7 million zlotys versus 151.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
* Management to propose to retain FY 2016 net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0727 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.