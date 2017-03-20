BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
March 20 Bank Muscat Saog
* Says that compulsorily convertible bonds (CCB) issued in 2014 will be converted to common equity shares of bank on 20 March as per terms of prospectus
* Value of compulsorily convertible bonds being converted is 31.96 million rials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
