June 13 Bank Muscat

* Meethaq Islamic Banking receives CMA approval for greenshoe option to increase offer size of Meethaq Sukuk Series 1 to 44.6 million rials from 25 million rials

* "We have also received CMA approval for the allocation and listing of Meethaq Sukuk Series 1" Source: (bit.ly/2rkKNAi) Further company coverage: