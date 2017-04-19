BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Bank Mutual Corp-
* Bank Mutual Corporation reports net income for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased by $904,000 or 5.1% during q1 of 2017 compared to same quarter in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg