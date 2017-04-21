April 21 Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl:

* Q1 net profit 5.64 billion baht versus 5.15 billion baht

* Q1 net interest income 16.48 billion baht versus 14.99 billion baht

* NPL in March 2017 2.33 percent

* Q1 net interest margin 3.82%, up from 3.79% in Q4 2016

* Q1 capital adequacy ratio 14.4%

* For 2017 sees NPL less than 2.5%, NIM around 3.7%, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: