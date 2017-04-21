BRIEF-Private Equity Holding FY2016/17 comprehensive income of EUR 10.8 mln
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017
April 21 Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl:
* Q1 net profit 5.64 billion baht versus 5.15 billion baht
* Q1 net interest income 16.48 billion baht versus 14.99 billion baht
* NPL in March 2017 2.33 percent
* Q1 net interest margin 3.82%, up from 3.79% in Q4 2016
* Q1 capital adequacy ratio 14.4%
* For 2017 sees NPL less than 2.5%, NIM around 3.7%,
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
* David Bailey has been appointed as company's chief executive officer