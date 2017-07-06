July 6 Bank Of Beijing Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.2 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RphWKz

