April 25 Bank Of Beijing Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 3.2 percent y/y

* Says 2016 net profit up 5.7 percent y/y

* Says it aims to raise up to 23.98 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in private placement of shares to boost its tier-1 capital

* Says trading in shares to resume on April 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2peexu8; bit.ly/2pw04wL; bit.ly/2phmOQ9; bit.ly/2oI7mcN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8838 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)