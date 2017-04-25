BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Bank Of Beijing Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 3.2 percent y/y
* Says 2016 net profit up 5.7 percent y/y
* Says it aims to raise up to 23.98 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in private placement of shares to boost its tier-1 capital
* Says trading in shares to resume on April 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2peexu8; bit.ly/2pw04wL; bit.ly/2phmOQ9; bit.ly/2oI7mcN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8838 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm