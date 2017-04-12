April 12 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada: we judge the neutral interest rate in canada is lower than we thought previously

* Bank of Canada: this implies while financial conditions are still very supportive of growth, they are somewhat less stimulative now than we judged in Jan

* Bank of Canada: welcomes recent strength in economic data, wants to see more of it in order to be more confident growth is on solid footing

* Bank of Canada: sees stronger household spending as upside risk to inflation in short-term, downside risk over longer term

* Bank of Canada: current pace of housing activity in greater toronto area unlikely to be sustainable, given fundamentals

* Bank of Canada: cannot reliably model possible outcomes of potential U.S. trade policies