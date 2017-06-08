BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 8 Home Capital Group Inc
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: our assessment of Home Capital situation is that it reflected firm-specific factors
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: regulatory and supervisory system worked as it was designed to in regards to Home Capital
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we are not seeing signs of broader stress
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: process of adjustment to oil price shock is mostly behind us Further coverage: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.