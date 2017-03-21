BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
March 21 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada says to auction C$3 billion of 15-day t-bills on March 22 Further coverage: here (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses