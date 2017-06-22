BRIEF-Wal Mart files preliminary prospectus supplement
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part yen denominated notes offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLpbcb) Further company coverage:
June 22 The Bank of Canada will hold ten regular bond auctions and one real return bond auction and one switch repurchase operation in the coming quarter, it said on Thursday.
(Add analyst comment, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 23 Yields paid on Mexican interest-rate future contracts fell on Friday after the central bank signaled it would not increase borrowing costs any further. In an unexpectedly divided decision, Banco de México raised its benchmark rate by a notch to 7 percent, as forecast by all 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. One member voted to hold rates. In its policy statement, the bank said "the
SAO PAULO, June 23 The board of directors of Brazil's pulp producer and exporter Fibria Celulose SA approved obtaining a revolving 1 billion-real credit facility from Banco Bradesco BBI, Fibria said in a securities filing on Friday.