June 28 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: says bank thinks about
implications for equity markets as part of its inputs for
decision-making
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: often data is telling us
something but we have lags in data
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: ultimately we put it all
together and use our judgement in policy decision
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: we're seeing growth broaden
across a number of industries, labor mobility
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: recently we've seen some
inflation below our 2 percent target, had expected in MPR to see
that until later this year
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: in data last week seeing
differentiation between services and goods inflation
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: our primary mandate continues
to be to reach that 2 percent target
* Bank of Canada's Patterson: U.S. uncertainty manifesting
itself primarily in business investment outlook
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)