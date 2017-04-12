UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz tells BNN there's too much uncertainty, it's a little too soon to make conclusion on interest rates
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: trade has very little to do with level of exchange rate, more to do with demand
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: need to see firm creation, which is not happening at very good rate Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
TOKYO, June 15 The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data left investors wondering if the Federal Reserve would be able to follow up its latest rate hike with another later this year.