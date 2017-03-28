March 28 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA

* Bank of Canada Governor, asked about implications of Fed hike on Canada, says what matters is not difference in two nations' growth rates, but that Canada has a lot more room to grow

* Bank of Canada Governor says, "We can grow faster than the United States for a while"

* Bank of Canada Governor says if were to raise rates back to normal levels today, economy would be in recession Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)