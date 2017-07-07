India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
July 7Bank of China Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V6HKMS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.