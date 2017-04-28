April 28 Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd

* First quarterly results announcement for 2017

* Qtrly net interest income amounted to RMB2,027.67 million, representing an increase of rmb28.08 million or 1.4 pct

* Qtrly net profit RMB 1.09 billion versus RMB989.5 million

* As at March 31, 2017 non-performing loan ratio was 1.15 pct, representing an increase of 0.19 percentage point