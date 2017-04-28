BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for May 2017
* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for may 2017
April 28 Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd
* First quarterly results announcement for 2017
* Qtrly net interest income amounted to RMB2,027.67 million, representing an increase of rmb28.08 million or 1.4 pct
* Qtrly net profit RMB 1.09 billion versus RMB989.5 million
* As at March 31, 2017 non-performing loan ratio was 1.15 pct, representing an increase of 0.19 percentage point Source text (bit.ly/2pFoaoN) Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of equity in Kalisz Retail has been omitted due to antimonopoly concerns raised by Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Horizon Bancorp - wolverine Bancorp will be obligated to pay Horizon termination fee of $3.5 million upon termination of deal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: