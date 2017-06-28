Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
June 28 Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd:
* Gan Weimin tendered his resignation from positions as an executive director, chairman of board of directors
* Has resolved to designate Ran Hailing to perform duties of chairman of board until new chairman of board can fulfill duties
* Board considered and approved appointment Lin Jun as an executive director of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.