March 21 Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd

* Bank plans to conduct a non- public issuance of not more than 50 million offshore preference shares to raise proceeds not exceeding rmb5 billion

* Issuance of offshore preference shares will be conducted by way of a private placement

* Net proceeds from issuance of offshore preference shares will be used to replenish bank's additional tier 1 capital.