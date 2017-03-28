BRIEF-MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International
March 28 Bank Of Communications Co Ltd
* FY net interest income RMB 134,871 million versus RMB 144,172 million a year ago
* FY net profit RMB 67,210 million versus RMB 66,528 million a year ago
* As at Dec 31, capital adequacy ratio was 14.02 percent versus 13.49 percent a year ago
* "Commercial banks will face with huge pressures and great challenges in operations and management"
* Group's increase in total assets is expected to be not lower than 5% in 2017
* FY net interest spread and net interest margin decreased by 31 and 34 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 1.75% and 1.88% respectively
* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Captive Finance Companies: 2016 Review (Leverage Remains Elevated as Asset Quality Weakens) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899435 NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Captive finance companies are likely to face continued pressure on profitability due to rising credit losses, declining residual values and higher funding costs, according to a review of U.S. Captive Finance Companies from Fitch Ratings. In a