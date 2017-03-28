March 28 Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* Chen Zhiwu will cease to serve as an independent non-executive director, a member of personnel & remuneration committee of board

* Resolved on 28 March 2017 to propose to appoint Cai Hongping as an independent non-executive director of bank

* Liu Li will cease to serve as chairman of personnel & remuneration committee of board Source text ( bit.ly/2obQFqe ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)