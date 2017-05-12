May 12 Bank Of Communications Co Ltd
* Final offer price in respect of BOCOM International shares
to be issued under global offering is hk$2.68
* International underwriting agreement relating to
international offering was entered into by BOCOM International &
underwriters of international offering
* BOCOM International is expected to be listed on main board
of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on friday, 19 May 2017
* BOCOM International granted to international underwriters
over-allotment option
* Pursuant to over-allotment option BOCOM International may
be required to issue up to aggregate of 100 million BOCOM
international offer shares
* Market capital of BOCOM international following completion
of global offering will be approximately hk$7,146.7 million
