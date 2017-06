May 30 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings Plc

* Net profit of 2 mln eur in 1q2017

* New lending of 690 mln eur in 1q2017

* CET1 ratio at 14.4 pct on a transitional basis and 14.0 pct on a fully loaded basis

* Loan to deposit ratio at 95 pct

* Non-performing exposures down by 662 mln eur or 6pct since year end 2016; down by 31 pct since year end 2014