March 6 Bank Of East Asia Ltd
* Has been served with a statement of claim filed by China
Medical Technologies, Inc
* Plaintiff alleges that Supreme Well was controlled by same
directors and/or executives of plaintiff who caused funds to be
paid by plaintiff to Supreme Well
* Believes that claims in statement of claim are without
merit and will vigorously oppose them
* Board considers that statement of claim will not have any
material adverse impact on normal business and operations of
bank
* Plaintiff alleges that payments of over US$180 million
were made from accounts of supreme well and other related
entities
