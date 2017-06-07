BRIEF-Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing plans to shift listing to LSE's Main Market
* Announces intention to apply to UK Listing Authority for admission of company's shares to a premium listing on the LSE's Main Market
June 7 Bank of India Ltd
* Cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7; retains overnight and one-month MCLR Source text: (bit.ly/2sezLvU) Further company coverage:
* Lifco says buys Pro Optix with sales of about 62 million SEK in 2016
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR ANNOUNCE SALE BY THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN PARTICIPATIONS OF 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES, AT A PRICE OF 15.0 EUROS PER SHARE