BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 Bank Of India Ltd
* No dividend proposed
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
* Bank of India Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 602.3 million rupees
* March quarter interest earned 105.82 billion rupees versus 105.01 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 47.36 billion rupees versus 54.70 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 13.22 percent versus 13.38 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 6.90 percent versus 7.09 percent previous quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2rJr0Gg) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: