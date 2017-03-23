March 23 Bank of India Ltd:

* Says has sold it's entire stake of 5% (12,50,000 shares) in Transunion CIBIL Limited (TUCIBIL) to TransUnion International Inc

* Says deal was concluded at the rate of INR 1525.00 per equity share for a total consideration amount of 1.91 billion rupees