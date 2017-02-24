Feb 24 Bank Of Ireland

* Bank of Ireland FY underlying profit before tax 1.07 billion euro versus 1.2 billion euro profit year ago

* Bank of Ireland says as further clarity emerges on Brexit, expects first dividend payment in H1 2018 in respect of FY 2017

* Bank of Ireland also cites need for recent improvement pension deficit to be sustained as factor in dividend timing

* Bank of Ireland net interest margin increased to 2.27 percent in H2, all trading divisions profitable

* Bank of Ireland fully loaded CET1 ratio 12.3 percent versus 10.5 percent at end-Sept

* Bank of Ireland net loan book 78.5 billion eur versus 78 billion at end-Sept, group new lending of 13 billion eur

* Bank of Ireland cut non-performing loans by further 4.1 billion in 2016; net impairment charge reduced to 21 BPS

* Bank of Ireland investment in core banking platforms with CET1 ratio impact of c.35-45 bps p.a. over next 4 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)