* Bank of Ireland FY underlying profit before tax 1.07
billion euro versus 1.2 billion euro profit year ago
* Bank of Ireland says as further clarity emerges on Brexit,
expects first dividend payment in H1 2018 in respect of FY 2017
* Bank of Ireland also cites need for recent improvement
pension deficit to be sustained as factor in dividend timing
* Bank of Ireland net interest margin increased to 2.27
percent in H2, all trading divisions profitable
* Bank of Ireland fully loaded CET1 ratio 12.3 percent
versus 10.5 percent at end-Sept
* Bank of Ireland net loan book 78.5 billion eur versus 78
billion at end-Sept, group new lending of 13 billion eur
* Bank of Ireland cut non-performing loans by further 4.1
billion in 2016; net impairment charge reduced to 21 BPS
* Bank of Ireland investment in core banking platforms with
CET1 ratio impact of c.35-45 bps p.a. over next 4 years
