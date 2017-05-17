BRIEF-Ascencio H1 net income falls to 26.6 million euros
* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 17 Bank Of Ireland:
* appointment of new group ceo
* announce appointment of Francesca McDonagh as group chief executive officer
* McDonagh will succeed Richie Boucher who steps down later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday urged the Federal Reserve to fire 12 directors who served on Wells Fargo & Co's board during the time thousands of bank employees opened phony accounts in customers' names without permission.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms Greek Banks’ IDRs at RD; Upgrades VRs - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899939 LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG), Alpha Bank AE (Alpha), Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank) at 'Restricted Default' (RD). At the same time the agency has upgra