UPDATE 9-Oil sinks to November lows on shock U.S. gasoline build
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
April 28 Bank Of Ireland
* Group continues to trade in line with expectations
* Our net interest margin increased by 3bps from 2.27 pct in H2 2016 to 2.30 pct in Q1
* Business income has remained in line with second half of 2016
* New lending in Q1 2017 was in line with our expectations and included a c.30 pct increase in ROI mortgage volumes relative to Q1 2016
* Customer loan volumes were eur 78 billion at end of March 2017
* Asset quality across our loan portfolios has continued to improve during Q1 2017 in line with our expectations
* At end of March 2017, group's fully loaded CET 1 ratio was 12.0 pct, compared to 12.3 pct at end of December 2016
* Group's organic capital generation of c.30bps during quarter was offset by an increase in pension deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
* New PM faces challenges on Brexit, N.Ireland, housing (Adds reaction from EU; names cabinet)
* Dollar rebounds from 7-month low after Fed statement * Fed raises interest rates as expected * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts throughout after Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and