UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd
* Says it, KGI Bank, Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd and Heilan Home Co Ltd plan to set up consumer finance firm with registered capital at 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oX6oNr; bit.ly/2o6iwaR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources