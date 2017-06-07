BRIEF-Saudi's Knowledge Economic City appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
June 7 Bank of Jordan Syria:
* Q1 net profit 28.6 million pounds versus 2.24 billion pounds year ago
* Q1 net revenue 214.1 million pounds versus 2.86 billion pounds year ago Source: (bit.ly/2sfcjPk) Further company coverage: )
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares