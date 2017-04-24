MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
April 24 Bank Of Marin Bancorp
* Bank of Marin Bancorp reports earnings of $4.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $17.6 million, compared to $18.6 million in same quarter a year ago
* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.79%, compared to 4.04% in same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.