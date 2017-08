Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 14 billion yuan ($2.08 billion) in private placement of shares to boost core tier-1 capital

* Says share trade to resume on August 2

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to appoint Shu Xingnong as head of the bank

