BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 18.0 percent y/y at 8.3 billion yuan ($1.21 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o79WN9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8828 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.