BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment announces IPO of doBank
* REG-EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : EUROCASTLE ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF DOBANK AND KEY TERMS
June 28 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:
* Bank of New York Mellon-board approves repurchase of up to $2.6 billion of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over a four-quarter period
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - the board also approved the additional repurchase of up to $500 million of the company’s common stock
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - new common stock repurchase plan replaces all previously authorized common stock repurchase plans
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - 2017 capital plan also includes about 26 percent increase to company’s quarterly cash dividend, commencing as early as q3 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ujw6dK) Further company coverage:
* SAYS BUYS PORTFOLIO OF FULLY-PERMITTED LAND PLOT IN MADRID AND MALAGA FOR 68.5 MILLION EUROS
LONDON, June 29 British supermarket Tesco and its takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they said on Thursday.