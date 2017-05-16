BRIEF-International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for $500 mln 7.50 pct notes due 2019
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
May 16 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rcFyli) Further company coverage:
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes