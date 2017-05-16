BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 16 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing
* Bank of New York Mellon - also issued $1 billion principal amount of its 2.661% fixed rate/floating rate callable senior medium-term notes series J due 2023 Further company coverage:
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)