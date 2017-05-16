May 16 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing

* Bank of New York Mellon - also issued $1 billion principal amount of its 2.661% fixed rate/floating rate callable senior medium-term notes series J due 2023