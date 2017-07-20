BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon Q2 earnings per share $0.88

1 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was a credit of $7 million versus a credit of $9 million
* BNY mellon reports second quarter earnings of $926 million or $0.88 per common share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* qtrly total revenue of $3.96 billion, increased 5% year-over-year
* approved quarterly common stock dividend increase of 26% to $0.24 per share and repurchase of up to $3.1 billion of common stock
* At Q2-end, AUM of $1.77 trillion increased 6% reflecting higher market values and net inflows
* Q2 net interest revenue $826 million versus $767 million
* qtrly non-GAAP total revenue $3,953 million versus. $3,772 million
* Q2 revenue view $3.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S