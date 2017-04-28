BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
April 28Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aQEztH
Further company coverage:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.