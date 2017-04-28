MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore, BNP Paribas, BCS Global Markets
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 28 Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit up 6.55 percent y/y at 3.9 billion yuan ($565.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2prMEko
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income: