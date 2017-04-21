April 21 Bank Of The James

* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* BANK OF THE JAMES - NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 WAS $4.84 MILLION, UP 3.2%

* BANK OF THE JAMES - BOOK VALUE PER SHARE ROSE TO $11.46 AT MARCH 31, 2017 FROM $11.29 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016